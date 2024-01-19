540 crore Ghansoli-Airoli Palm Beach extension project kickstarts

Faster alternative to TB road, access to several cities through the Airoli-Katai route NMMC has called for tenders for the Ghansoli-Airoli Palm Beach road at Ghansoli Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

NAVI MUMBAI: The Ghansoli to Airoli section of the Palm Beach Road project, which has been delayed for years for want of permissions as it crosses the mangroves area of the creek, is finally seeing the daylight as NMMC has called tenders for the project.

The road will also connect to the Airoli-Mulund Creek bridge, making it even more vital to the city’s traffic needs. The cost of the project is estimated to be ₹540 crore, half of which will be shared by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). The road is slated to be fully ready in around two-and-a-half years.

“The technical bids for the project were opened this week. There were some doubts which have been sent for verification. We will be opening the financial bids next week,” Sanjay Desai, NMMC city engineer, said. “We have all the requisite environmental permissions in place, including that of MCZMA, forest department, Mangroves conservation committee, environment and eco-sensitive permissions. The final high court permission for the project is expected on January 24. The mangroves will not be disturbed as we will construct a 1.95 km bridge over them.”

Speaking on the significance of the project municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said that it will provide an alternative to motorists taking the Thane – Belapur road to reach Airoli faster thereby reducing the congestion on TB road. “Motorists will get easier access to Kalyan, Badlapur, Ambernath, Murbad, and other such areas from the Airoli-Mulund bridge area, to which the Palm Beach Road will be extended as the Airoli-Katai route is also coming up there and we will have access to it.”

The extension will also provide an alternate route to the under-construction Navi Mumbai airport area from the other end.

A CIDCO official said that the project is part of the proposed Regional Connectivity to Navi Mumbai International Airport. “This connectivity is also a part of the Coastal road from Thane to Sanpada as per the update of comprehensive transport study for Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”