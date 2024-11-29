57-year-old loses 1.59 cr to ‘insurance’ fraud
MUMBAI: A 57-year-old Amboli resident was duped of ₹1.59 crore by cyber fraudsters, who coerced him to part with the money, claiming that non-payment would result in him losing an insurance amount of ₹3 crore. police said the Amboli resident in July 2022 had received a WhatsApp message from an unknown person, caned ‘Rajiv Sharma’, who claimed to be an official with the ‘finance department’. Sharma told him that his insurance policy was about to lapse, and he would lose an insurance payout of ₹3 crore if he failed to pay the ‘premium’ and ‘penalty’.
After the complainant paid the purported premium and penalty, the accused asked the complainant to share a copy of his bank pass book, cheque book, ATM card and PIN. Police found that a sum of ₹1.59 crore had been transferred from the complainant’s bank account to the fraudsters’ accounts.
