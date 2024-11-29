MUMBAI: A 57-year-old Amboli resident was duped of ₹1.59 crore by cyber fraudsters, who coerced him to part with the money, claiming that non-payment would result in him losing an insurance amount of ₹3 crore. police said the Amboli resident in July 2022 had received a WhatsApp message from an unknown person, caned ‘Rajiv Sharma’, who claimed to be an official with the ‘finance department’. Sharma told him that his insurance policy was about to lapse, and he would lose an insurance payout of ₹3 crore if he failed to pay the ‘premium’ and ‘penalty’.

57-year-old loses 1.59 cr to ‘insurance’ fraud