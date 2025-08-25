Raigad: A 57-year-old man slipped and fell into the Amba river on Saturday morning, prompting an extensive search operation by police and rescue teams. Before he was swept away, locals at the spot tried to pull him to safety using a rope, and a police constable also dived into the river to save him, but both the rescue attempts failed. 57-year-old man slips off bridge into Amba river, search continues

The victim, Anwar Sheikh, a resident of Nagothane Mohalla and a driver by profession, was crossing the old bridge over the river from the Varvatne side at around 11am when he allegedly lost his balance and fell into the water. According to the police, he initially fell into an area under the bridge which was only waist deep, and he managed to stand and even call his family and inform them of the accident.

When locals threw in a rope to pull him up, he attempted to climb but instead slipped and fell into a deeper area of the river where the current was stronger. Head constable Prakash Hambir even jumped into the river to save Sheikh but by then he was already being swept away and the constable swam back to the shore amid the strong currents.

The police have asked the Sahayadri Vanyajiv Rakshanartha Samajik Sanstha (SVRSS) rescue team for help, and their boats have begun combing the downstream stretch of the river.

The police said that a missing person’s report has been filed. “Search operations continued through Sunday evening, but Sheikh has not been located. If he is not traced by Monday, drone surveillance will be deployed,” said assistant police inspector Sachin Kulkarni.