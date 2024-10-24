59-year-old critical after minor boy rams bike into him

MUMBAI: A 59-year-old director of a software firm, Pinaki Dey, was seriously injured on Tuesday evening when a minor boy rammed a Royal Enfield Bullet motorbike into him. The incident occurred when Dey stepped out from the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaum, where his wife is under treatment. He is currently on ventilator support and his condition is critical, his wife Reema Dey told HT. The minor boy who was riding the bike has been served a notice and allowed to go, while the owner of the bike has been made a co-accused in the case, said police. Pinaki Dey

According to the DB Marg police, the incident occurred around 8.00pm on Tuesday, when Dey, a director at Atos India, stepped out of the hospital, where his wife’s surgery was scheduled.

“As Pinaki wanted to have dinner on Tuesday night, he decided to step out of the hospital. When he came out of gate number 2 and was crossing RR Road, a speeding Bullet headed from Prathana Samaj towards the Bata junction hit him. The biker fled from the spot after that,” a police officer told HT.

Dey was rushed to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital by local residents, where the staff identified him to be a patient’s husband and informed his family members including his daughter. He is currently on ventilator support, said his wife, who is recovering from her surgery.

“Pinaki decided to have lunch outside on Tuesday as he was familiar with the area, but the biker suddenly rammed into him. He was flung away by the impact and fell on his head and lost a lot of blood. He also suffered injuries to various organs. He has undergone several surgeries and lost a lot of blood and there is swelling and bleeding in his brain. The doctors have kept him on ventilator and under observation,” Reema Dey told HT.

Police said the accused minor has been identified and served a notice while Tardeo resident Hemant Gomane, who provided him the bike, has been made a co-accused.

“We have booked them under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125B (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and section 180 (allowing unauthorised persons to drive vehicles) of the Motor Vehicles Act,” said the police officer quoted earlier.

Blood samples of the minor boy have also been taken though he did not appear to be drunk at the time of the accident, said police.