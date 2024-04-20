Virar: A five-year-old boy and his 75-year-old grandmother were killed after a water tanker mowed them down in Virar on Friday afternoon. The accident occurred when the tanker was reversing while exiting a residential society in the Global City area. This is the second incident within a span of a month in Virar where a tanker driver has haphazardly driven the vehicle causing the death of residents. 5-year-old boy, grandmother mowed down by tanker in Virar

The eyewitness told the police that both the boy and his grandmother fell down after being hit by the tanker and sustained severe injuries. The passersby rushed the two to Sanjivani Hospital where Vivan was declared dead shortly after admission and his grandmother died during the treatment sometime later.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The residents tried to intercept the driver of the tanker, but he fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind. “The grandmother used to drop and pick up Vivan from school which was a short distance from their house. After the incident we have registered a case of death due to negligence against the unidentified driver under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code,” said a police officer from Arnala police station.

The police are contacting the owner of the tanker to ascertain the identity of the driver. The incident angered the residents who said that such incidents are frequent due to the carelessness of the tanker drivers.

Due to the increasing population of the Vasai-Virar region, and water scarcity, most of the residential societies opt for tankers for water supply. The residents said that between 200 and 300 tankers per day ply the roads throughout the day and accidents are taking place due to the recklessness of the drivers. This is the second accident involving a tanker in a month.

On April 9, a 35-year-old woman pillion rider died, and her husband suffered severe injuries after a speeding tanker hit their bike. The accident took place at the octroi post in Virar West on Wednesday morning. The Arnala police had arrested the tanker driver for rash driving and death due to negligence.

Jitendra Tak, 40, a resident of Bhatpada, in Virar, along with his wife Kiran Tak, 35, was going to Virar station on a two-wheeler when the accident occurred. The police officers said that the bike was hit by a speeding tanker. While Jitendra hit his head on the divider, Kiran was crushed under the wheel of the tanker.