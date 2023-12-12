6 arrested for robbing 4 cr from Angadia in Kalbadevi

Mumbai: Six persons were arrested on Sunday night for allegedly stealing ₹4.05 crore cash from the office of an Angadia (local couriers who transfer money) in Kalbadevi on Sunday morning. HT Image

The accused were identified as Harshad Thakur, Patan, Gujarat, Rajuba Waghela, 21, Sirohi, Gujarat, Ashokba Waghela, 26, Sirohi, Gujarat, Charanba Waghelar, 26, Patan, Gujarat, Mehulsingh Dhabi, 24, Gandhinagar, Gujarat and Chiragji Thakur, 26, Pathan, Gujarat.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to the police, on Sunday, around 11 am, four people entered the 16th floor of Aaditya Heights, Ramwadi, Kalbadevi in South Mumbai, where the office and employees of KDM Enterprises, an Angadia office, are located.

The four entered the tower, assaulted two employees, and fled with the cash, according to the police. “They assaulted Kantibhai Patel and Bharat Thakur and later tied them with the help of cello tape. After the accused left, they managed to untie themself, inform their boss and approach the nearest police station.

Out of the six accused, one of them is a former employee of the victim. The police also suspect the role of an employee working with the Angadia.

Initially, they had told us the amount was ₹55 lakh, but later when it was calculated as it was weekend collection, the amount concluded to ₹4.05 crore,” said a police officer from LT Marg police station.

“We started checking the CCTV footage of the building where the crime took place and learnt they were wearing masks. However, when we checked CCTV footage of nearby buildings, we got some footage which showed the complainant he identified it to be as his former employee Thakur a resident of Patan in Gujarat,” Pradeep Bhitade, PSI, said.

The police immediately traced all his phone numbers; however, they were switched off. They also got his new phone number while doing technical analysis and learnt he was headed towards Gujarat.

“They had taken a taxi from the spot of robbery for Borivali and near Sanjay Gandhi National Park changed into a private car. Our team from Gujarat, which was coming to Mumbai, immediately stopped their vehicles and intercepted all six accused,” Dnyaneshwar Wagh, senior inspector, said.

The police said Thakur had earlier worked with the courier company and had left the job a few months ago, however, he was aware of how the company worked.

“We suspect the role of somebody working for the company as they had a specific tip-off that there was big amount of cash in the office. All the accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday,” said the police officer.

The police said they have recovered ₹4.03 crores from the accused till now.

The accused is booked under sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or housebreaking to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 392 (robbery), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.