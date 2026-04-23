₹6 crore drug haul: Live-in partner of former bar dancer arrested

MUMBAI: The anti-narcotics cell of the Mumbai Police crime branch has arrested the 42-year-old leave-in-partner of former bar dancer Ashwini Paul, who was arrested last week with more than 5,000 MDMA tablets worth ₹6 crore. (Shutterstock)

The accused, 42-year-old Titwala resident Aamir Sayyad, used to procure drugs which Paul would supply to vendors all over Mumbai. He was arrested on Tuesday, produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till April 28, police officials familiar with the matter said.

“We have taken Sayyad’s custody to understand from where they have brought the 5,030 pills costing ₹6 crore,” an officer said, requesting anonymity. “He is a key player in the drug syndicate and had been arrested earlier by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for supplying cocaine.”

As reported by HT earlier, the MDMA tablets found in Paul’s possession had logos of companies like Mercedes and Audi, similar to the logos on Ecstasy tablets that two MBA students consumed during a concert in Goregaon on April 11, leading to their death.

According to the police, Paul and Sayyad had met at a dance bar where she worked earlier. They had stayed together in Nerul and Kalyan in the past and had moved into the flat in Titwala, from which Paul was arrested, around two months ago.

Paul would identify herself as Ruksana Shaikh in the drug trade. She had supplied only 200 MDMA tablets out of the 5,230 that Sayyad had procured in February, to alleged drug peddler Irfan Shaikh, who was arrested earlier from Saki Naka, investigators said. As reported by HT, the remaining tablets were found in Paul’s possession.

All the accused in the case – Sayyad, Paul, Shaikh and alleged peddler Sufiyan Ansari – were produced in court on Tuesday. Shaikh was sent to judicial custody while the others were remanded in police custody till April 28. All the accused had met in jail, developed a friendship and started working together, the police told the court.