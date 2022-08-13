6 lakh traffic violators not paid fine totalling ₹91Cr in Thane
Over six lakh traffic violators who failed to pay the fine for flouting traffic rules have been served notice by the Thane Traffic Police. The police have asked these rule violators to pay the fine before August 15 or they would be called to the Lok Adalat to be held on August 16.
The six lakh violators are from Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi and Mumbra. The total amount due is ₹91Cr and is for the last two months. The police had served e-challans to the vehicle owners through SMS and the data is registered on the Maha Traffic App, where the commuters can check the status and make payment.
Datta Kamble, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, “We have sent e-challans to all the traffic violators and they were given enough time to pay the fine. For those who ignored them, we sent them another SMS stating to pay the fine or else they will have to come to the court. Then motorists are served a pre-litigation notice asking them to be present before the court. Those who fail to appear before the Lok Adalat and continue to keep their dues pending will have to appear before the regular court. Most of the time, these motorists pay the fine before or during Lok Adalat. Thus, these people’s courts are held from time to time.”
-
'Role model for investors': Karnataka CM's rich tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Veteran investor and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday morning at 62, prompting an outburst of condolences across the country. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai remembered the business magnate as "a role model for young investors". Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar also paid tributes to the ace investor. The minister defined Jhunjhunwala as the Warren Buffet of India and he even paid condolences to his family. He was reported to be battling health issues.
-
Karnataka: Man kills his estranged wife in family court by slitting her throat
In a shocking act, a man killed his estranged wife at a family court here on Saturday by allegedly slitting Chaitra's throat, police said. The family court was organised at Hole Narasipura to settle the discord among the couple where Chaitra (28) and Shivakumar (32) had also come. After the judge heard them, the court gave the couple the next date of hearing, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda told reporters.
-
Rajasthan: Dalit student beaten to death for touching water pot of upper caste
Family members of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan, who died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, alleged that he was mercilessly beaten by a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper caste. Police said the accused teacher, Chail Singh (40),has been arrested and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act has been lodged.
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
