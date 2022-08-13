6 lakh traffic violators not paid fine totalling 91Cr in Thane

Over six lakh traffic violators who failed to pay the fine for flouting traffic rules have been served notice by the Thane Traffic Police. The police have asked these rule violators to pay the fine before August 15 or they would be called to the Lok Adalat to be held on August 16.

The six lakh violators are from Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi and Mumbra. The total amount due is ₹91Cr and is for the last two months. The police had served e-challans to the vehicle owners through SMS and the data is registered on the Maha Traffic App, where the commuters can check the status and make payment.

Datta Kamble, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, “We have sent e-challans to all the traffic violators and they were given enough time to pay the fine. For those who ignored them, we sent them another SMS stating to pay the fine or else they will have to come to the court. Then motorists are served a pre-litigation notice asking them to be present before the court. Those who fail to appear before the Lok Adalat and continue to keep their dues pending will have to appear before the regular court. Most of the time, these motorists pay the fine before or during Lok Adalat. Thus, these people’s courts are held from time to time.”