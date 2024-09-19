60-year-old Dharavi man arrested for raping minor girl

Mumbai: A 60-year-old man from Dharavi was arrested on Tuesday for raping a 15-year-old girl and threatening her on knife point with an acid attack if she told anyone. The accused, who runs an incense stick factory in Bhiwandi, had masked his identity by wearing a monkey cap, sunglasses, and a mask, but the minor recognised him by his voice leading to his arrest. The accused is the minor’s neighbour. HT Image

According to the police, on Tuesday morning, when the victim’s mother and sister had gone to work, the accused entered her knowing that the 15-year-old girl was alone. “The accused injured her with a knife on the neck and then sexually assaulted her, he further threatened her by saying not to talk about it to anyone. He even threatened her that he would throw acid on her face if she told anyone about it,” said a police officer, adding that he even checked the cupboard for valuables and then fled.

When the family reported the matter to the police, the girl suspected it to be the voice of the neighbouring uncle. “We checked the CCTV footage, and the girl was right about the accused’s identity. After coming out of her house, the man removed the monkey cap, sunglasses and the mask captured in a CCTV footage,” said the police officer. The detection police team of Dharavi police station immediately picked up the 60-year-old accused.

The accused has been booked under section 4 (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishments for sexual assault), and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and section 65 (punishment for rape) and 312 (attempt to commit robbery) of BNS.