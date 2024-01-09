close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / 60-year-old woman dies by suicide

60-year-old woman dies by suicide

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 09, 2024 07:14 AM IST

A 60-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from a building in Mumbai due to distress over her son's decision to move in with his wife and in-laws. The incident was ruled as an accidental death.

MUMBAI: A 60-year-old woman ended her life by jumping from the ninth floor of a Kandivali East highrise on Monday. Distraught over her son’s decision to move in with his wife and in-laws at her maternal home, the senior citizen, who had been undergoing treatment for depression since last year, took this step. The incident occurred at 9.30am with her husband and family present at home. Despite immediate medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries. The Samta Nagar police recorded the incident as an accidental death, ruling out foul play.

