62-year-old Bandra resident dies by suicide

MUMBAI: A 62-year-old Bandra resident died after falling from his building in Bandra West on Wednesday morning. According to Bandra police, the incident took place at around 10.30am on Wednesday. As soon as they were informed, their team reached the seven-floor building, where the deceased lived, with forensic experts. A spot panchnama was conducted and the body sent to Bhabha hospital and from there to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. HT Image

Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 9, said that the body of the 62-year-old was found in the building premises. The police have registered an accidental death report as of now and are investigating the matter. “Prima facie it seems like a case of suicide. However, we are investigating all angles, including an accidental fall from the terrace,” he said.

Sanjay Marathe, senior inspector of Bandra police station, said that they will record the statements of his family members and domestic help, and examine his mobile phone. “We have not found any suicide note, but we are trying to find out whether he had expressed anything to anyone.”

Sources said that the police have found an eyewitness who saw the deceased falling from his balcony on the sixth floor, but he could not confirm whether the man fell or jumped. The eyewitness, also a building resident, alerted the wife of the deceased and other residents of the building who then alerted the police.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two daughters.