63-year-old killed by duo over parking dispute

Mumbai: A 63-year-old retired civic employee was beaten to death in Matunga on Sunday night following a dispute over vehicle parking. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the victim, Naresh Waghela, had objected to the accused’s car being parked outside his slum residence. The accused then left and later returned with a friend. The duo allegedly assaulted Waghela, punching and kicking him in a fit of anger. Police said Waghela had also deflated the car’s tyres, which may have triggered the attack.

“Waghela lost consciousness after the assault and was rushed to KEM Hospital by his wife, Savita Waghela, where he was declared dead,” said a police officer.

Based on Savita’s complaint, the police registered a case against the two accused, Shanawaz Shaikh and Sahil Ghadge, on charges of murder and arrested them.

In a separate incident, a man was killed in Prabhadevi after being assaulted by a group of 11 persons on Sunday night.

According to the police, the victim, Ankush Amborkar, had a long-standing dispute with Gaurav Sanas, with whom he had earlier run a band before parting ways in 2017. Amborkar had been assaulted multiple times in the past, with non-cognisable complaints registered against the accused.

On Sunday night, the accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, attacked Amborkar, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to KEM Hospital, where he was declared dead, the police said.