64-year-old Kalyan man recovers from Covid after 127 days’ treatment

Akhtar Memon, a 64-year-old man who tested positive for Covid with 100% lung infection, has recovered completely after undergoing treatment for 127 days at a private hospital in Kalyan.

Memon, a resident of Bail Bazaar who earlier suffered from multiple health complications, was admitted at Kalyan’s Meera Hospital on May 1 and was discharged on Tuesday after recovery.

However, his family did not wish to reveal the expenses incurred on his hospitalisation. According to his family and the doctors who treated Memon, he suffered from obesity, sleeping apnea, diabetes mellitus and hypertension. He underwent brain operation twice for tumour in 1997 and for abscess in 2003, and has also done two angioplasty in 2013 and 2016.

With the 100% lung involvement with Covid, he was on NIV (Bipap) for 90 days. Suddenly on June 3, he developed pneumothorax (leak in lungs) that was treated. Followed by this, on July 4, blood was reported in his cough due to fungal infection.

“Being in the hospital for such a long time and seeing people lose their lives had caused a feeling of despair in my heart. However, during this time, I realised how fortunate I am to have a family that loves me so much. Not only my family members but also the hospital staff has been really cooperative and caring. I’ll always be thankful to them for their sincere services. By god’s grace, I am doing much better now and I hope to be a 100% fit again soon,” said Memon.

MD physician, Dr Gautam Ganvir, who treated the patient, said, “There is a need to build trust and confidence in patients. The threat of Covid is very dangerous and we tried not to reveal to the patient his report. During the whole treatment, nursing care and hygiene are extremely necessary. Due to long treatment, chances of bed sore and fungal infection may occur.”

Ganvir added that Memon was very positive during the treatment, though got anxious after a long treatment.