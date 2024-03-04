Mumbai: The police on Friday evening arrested a truck driver for allegedly crashing into a two-wheeler and killing a six-year-old boy in the accident at the Dahisar checkpoint on Western Express Highway on Friday. 6-year-old dies after truck rams two-wheeler from behind

According to the police, the victim, Nakul Gupta, was riding pillion with his mother, Seema, 42, and were heading towards Kandivali when a concrete mixer truck hit them from behind. Due to the impact of the crash, the two-wheeler skidded, causing them to fall off the two-wheeler.

Before the concrete-mixer driver could hit the brake, the tyre of his vehicle had already allegedly crushed Nakul. The Dahisar police on Friday evening arrested the driver of the truck, Harendra Mahto, 51.

Seema, is a public relations officer at Sai Hospital in Kandivali East and a resident of Mira Road, told the police that on March 1, at around 9.30 am, she was riding to her workplace with her son. At the Dahisar checkpoint around 10.15am, the concrete mixer truck had allegedly positioned itself behind her two-wheeler on the right side, but later suddenly swerved towards the left, causing her son to fall.

“I kept screaming, but the driver did not apply brakes and crushed my son,” said Seema in her statement to the police. The accused was produced before a court on Saturday, which remanded him in police custody.

Avinash Pawar, senior police inspector, Dahisar police station, said that the driver was arrested under sections 304 (2) and 279 of the Indian Penal Code for offences related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving.