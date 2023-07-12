Tree fall claims fourth life this monsoon

Mumbai A 70-year-old woman, Shindabai Ahire, was the latest victim of tree falls in the city this monsoon season when a branch of a tree collapsed on her in Malad on Tuesday. In just two weeks, four people have died in Mumbai in separate incidents of tree and branches falling. (Satish Bate/HT)

Two others, Rekhabai Sonawane, 46, and Rudra Sonawane, 3, were injured and sent to Jeevan Jyoti Pvt Hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable.

A BMC official from P North ward, where the incident happened, said that while the tree was in a private compound, its branch fell on the road. “One dead branch of Jambul tree from Murumal mansion, Bachhani Nagar, Malad east fell on the Jai Bhavani Marg. The tree was inside a private compound and the branch fell on the adjoining road.” The incident was reported to BMC’s disaster control room by a local around 4.30pm.

In just two weeks, four people have died in Mumbai in separate incidents of tree and branches falling.

On June 29, Rehman Khan, 22, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, died after a 50-year-old banyan tree collapsed on a house he shared with eight others. The house was part of an informal settlement inside a private mill compound in Byculla.

On June 28, in two separate incidents, two men in their 30s died due to tree collapse. Koushal Doshi, 38, died after a tree collapsed on him in Malad west. A migrant worker from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, 30-year-old Premlal Nirmal, a laundry man, died after a tree collapsed on his shed at old BMC Colony in Goregaon west.

