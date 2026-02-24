MUMBAI: A 72-year-old Kurla resident suffered serious injuries and is in a critical condition after a 16-year-old boy on a scooter rammed his two wheeler into him at Vidyavihar on Friday night. The police said the minor boy and the pillion rider also suffered injuries in the accident and the boy’s father has been booked for allowing him to ride the vehicle. 72-yr-old in critical condition after minor on speeding scooter rams into him

According to the police the accident took place on Friday around 9:05 pm when the senior citizen, Bhopalsingh Chunnilal Bohit, was taking a walk at Vidyavihar East. The police said Bohit lived Kohinoor City, Kurla West, with his son Isamsingh, 51, who works as a peon, and his grand-son, Akash, 29, who works in a private firm.

Soon after Bohit left for his walk, the family was informed that he was injured in an accident where a speeding scooter had rammed into him in Bapu Nagar. A police officer said that the minor and the senior citizen were rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. “Bohit was shifted to the KEM hospital as he is in critical condition,” the police officer added.

“My grandfather suffered serious injuries to his head, legs, and the rest of his body. The doctors have kept him under observation as he is still unconscious,” said Akash. The two minors have also been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

“We have registered a case against the minor 16-year-old and his father under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering human life or personal safety) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said a police officer from the Ghatkopar police. They added that the duo have also been booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act which prohibit people from driving without a valid license.