78-year-old booked for sexually assaulting stray dog

Tulinj police booked Anant Patil, 78, a resident of Nallasopara (East), for allegedly sexually assaulting a stray dog on May 14.

A resident of a building near the scene of the crime filmed the act and alerted an NGO, which in turn informed police, said senior inspector Rajendra Kamble, Tulinj police.

“We saw the clip and registered a case under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code and section 11(1)(a) of the Animal Cruelty Act, 1960. We did not arrest him as he is suffering from a series of dreaded disease including sexual transmitted disease (STD), diabetes and other ailments. We will also conduct RT-PCR test for Covid-19 detection. But it would be risky if we arrest him due to his contagious disease,” said the officer.

The police will present a charge sheet in the case before Vasai court and will also produce Patil before the court. “We are investigating further to check if he is a habitual sex offender,” said Kamble.