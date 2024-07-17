 78-year-old injured in GMLR hit-and-run succumbs to injuries | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
78-year-old injured in GMLR hit-and-run succumbs to injuries

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Jul 17, 2024 08:38 AM IST

78-year-old pedestrian Basha Shaikh dies after hit-and-run on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. Police investigating, CCTV footage being reviewed.

MUMBAI: A 78-year-old pedestrian, Basha Shaikh, who was injured in a hit-and-run incident on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, succumbed to his injuries on Monday night. Shaikh, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, was hit by an unidentified auto-rickshaw on July 9, resulting in a severe head injury.

HT Image
HT Image

According to his elder son, Shoaib, Shaikh was immediately rushed to Shatabdi Hospital by bystanders. Shoaib later called his father’s mobile number, and an unknown person answered, informing him that his father had been struck by a rickshaw at the Shivaji Nagar Signal on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. Shaikh was subsequently transferred to Sion Hospital, where he underwent surgery but passed away on Monday night.

The Deonar police have registered a case against the unidentified vehicle owner and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and its driver. The incident occurred at a signal on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road in the afternoon, but the exact location remains unclear, prompting the verification of footage to pinpoint the driver, said senior inspector Shashank Shelke of the Deonar police station.

News / Cities / Mumbai / 78-year-old injured in GMLR hit-and-run succumbs to injuries
© 2024 HindustanTimes
