8 years after woman’s death, 2 doctors booked for negligence

Mumbai: A man has filed a complaint against two doctors from Sion Hospital after eight years of his mother’s untimely death. Both doctors have been booked for causing death by negligence in 2014.

According to the police, the woman – Ayesha Bi Gulam Rasul Shaikh, a resident of Nargis Dutt Nagar in Bandra Reclamation – was being treated for depression at Sion Hospital.

“On August 6, 2014, the woman was brought to the hospital for an MRI scan. But, as she was restless and moving a lot, the staff and doctors at MRI Centre asked the family to consult their doctor at the civic hospital about it. She was then examined by doctor Harshal Thadsare,” said a police officer.

Thadsare through saline administered three injections to Ayesha Bi who after taking the injections became unconscious, the officer added.

“Thadsare did not tell anything about the injections to the family. He only told them after the MRI scan, they should wake up Ayesha Bi. However, after the MRI when they tried waking her up, she did not respond. She was rushed to the ICU where doctors after treating her for a while declared her dead,” said the police officer.

Her three sons Imran, Altaf and Rizwan then visited the police station and filed an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the untimely death of the 48-year-old woman. A post-mortem was conducted on the body of Ayesha Bi and an expert opinion was called from doctors at the Sir JJ Hospital on the treatment given to her

The doctors at JJ Hospital concluded that there was negligence on the part of doctor Thadsare.

“Accordingly, we have booked Thadsare and Dr Deepali Jadhav, who was at the MRI scan centre at the relevant time,” said Manoj Hirlekar, senior police inspector.

Hirlekar said the doctors at JJ Hospital had found that the Sion Hospital doctors had given the deceased an overdose of anaesthesia which resulted in her death. “We have formed teams to trace the two doctors,” said Hirlekar.