8-year-old boy electrocuted while playing on terrace

Kalyan: An eight-year-old boy, Parth Dighe, died after being electrocuted while playing in Kalyan on Thursday afternoon. The deceased lived with his parents at Omsainath Pawan building iat Durgamata Mandir in Kalyan. HT Image

According to the police, Dighe was with another boy on their residential building’s terrace. He was playing with an iron rod when it accidentally came in contact with an electric supply line, causing him to fall unconscious. The other boy present at the scene rushed and alerted residents and Dighe’s parents. The deceased was rushed to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar where he was declared dead upon arrival. The Kolsewadi police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Santosh Mane, assistant police inspector, Kolsewadi police station said, “Dighe sustained burn injuries. Prima facie, Dighe was burned from head to foot completely. It was learned during the probe, that the impact of shock was very high and intensive which resulted in to damage a minor portion of the slab of the terrace.”

Police said that the body was handed over to a family member for final rites but the member’s statement is pending as they are still coping with the trauma and have not yet come forward.