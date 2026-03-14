MUMBAI: A 900mm water pipeline burst in Jogeshwari on Friday evening, disrupting water supply in several parts of Jogeshwari and Andheri East. 900mm pipeline bursts during drainage work in Jogeshwari; water supply hit in parts of Andheri East

The incident occurred around 6.26pm on Shankarwadi Service Road in Jogeshwari East while drainage line work was underway. The burst pipeline affected water distribution in several areas including Pump House, Patil Wadi, Aghadi Nagar, Kantilal Compound, Vastu Layout, Adarsh Nagar, Sarvodaya Nagar, Meghwadi, Mogra Pada, Old Nagardas Road, Katewadi Mogra, Ambewadi, Ashirwad Chawl, R K Singh Road, P P Road, Nikol Swad Wadi, Reliance Mogra and southern stretches along Andheri–Kurla Road.

Civic officials said efforts were immediately initiated to control the leak and repair the damaged pipeline.

The water flow from the pipeline was contained by around 10 pm, following which repair work began. Officials were carrying out welding work to seal the damaged section of the pipeline.

“It should take another hour to complete the welding work. After that we will inspect the pipeline and assess when water supply can be restored. Our first priority was to stop the leakage and seal the hole in the pipeline. Once the hole is closed, we can proceed with restoring the water supply,” said Mangesh Shewale, deputy hydraulic engineer with the civic body’s hydraulic engineering department.