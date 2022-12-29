Fake cop, aide dupe 93-year-old man of gold ring worth 40,000

Mumbai: A 93-year-old man was reportedly duped by two persons who fled with his gold ring worth ₹40,000 on Eastern Express Highway (EEH) service road in Vikhroli East on Tuesday.

Kantappa Mabiyan of Kannamwar Nagar was out for a morning walk around 10am as it was his daily routine when one of the suspects approached him on a bike and claimed to be a policeman on special duty.

The suspect told the Kannamwar Nagar resident that he, being a senior citizen, should not wear gold ornaments and asked him to remove his ring and keep it in pocket.

Meanwhile, another person walked past them and the suspect also called him and suggested he keep his gold chain in pocket. The other person handed his chain over to the suspect, who wrapped the chain in a paper and kept it in the former’s pocket, the victim said in his statement to the police.

Following this, the 93-year-old removed his ring and gave it to the accused, who pretended to have wrapped it in a piece of paper and kept it in the victim’s pocket, Sanjay Lokhande, assistant police inspector, Vikhroli police station, said.

Minutes later, the second person, who had given his gold chain to the accused, sat on the bike of the suspect and the duo left the spot.

The victim suspected foul play and immediately checked his pocket and found only a piece of paper in his pocket, Lokhande added.

“We have registered a case against two persons based on the victim’s statement. We are checking footage from CCTV cameras covering the spot and trying to identify the accused,” the police officer said.