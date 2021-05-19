A day after dipping below 30K, Maharashtra fresh Covid-19 cases rise to 34,031, 594 deaths recorded

Maharashtra on Wednesday found 34,031 people infected with coronavirus disease (Covid-19), while 594 lost their lives to the illness, according to the state health bulletin. The state reported a rise of 5,593 cases in the last 24 hours, as 28,438 infections were reported on Tuesday. The number of daily deaths fell by 367 in the last 24 hours.

At present, the state's Covid-19 case tally stands at 5,467,537, with the active caseload at 401,695. The new mortalities pushed the overall toll to 84,371, the bulletin showed. The case positivity rate also increased marginally from 11.36 per cent on Tuesday to 11.91 per cent on Wednesday.

The case fatality rate of the state with one of the highest deaths in the country remained the same in the last 24 hours at 1.54 per cent, as per the bulletin.

More than 51,000 patients recovered from the virus in comparison to 52,898 recoveries registered on Tuesday. A total of 285,647 samples were tested for the viral infection in the past 24 hours. The number of testing has increased as 250,310 tests were conducted across the state on Tuesday.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 1,329 new Covid-19 cases, an incline from the previous day's infections, as on Tuesday 961 new infections were reported, according to the data.

The new fatalities rose in the last 24 hours, as 57 people succumbed to the deadly virus, the data showed. On Tuesday, 44 deaths were reported in the state capital.

Maharashtra, which is under stringent lockdown-like restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, is recording a steep decline in its infection rate. The state that used to be the number one contributor to the daily new cases has now dropped to the fourth spot. Maharashtra also reported the second-highest recoveries in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union health ministry data.

