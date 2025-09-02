A quiet celebration steeped in tradition: Ganeshotsav at Keshavji Naik Chawl

MUMBAI: In the heart of Girgaon, away from the booming loudspeakers, dazzling lights, and elaborate pandals that often accompany Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai, lies a more serene, time-honoured tradition—the Ganeshotsav at Keshavji Naik Chawl. The Keshavji Naik Chawl hosted Mumbai’s first sarvajanik (public) Ganeshotsav in 1893. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

This historic chawl, which hosted Mumbai’s first sarvajanik (public) Ganeshotsav in 1893, remains a bastion of peaceful celebration and cultural continuity. The initiative was inspired by Bal Gangadhar Tilak, a key figure in India’s freedom movement, who popularised public Ganesh festivals to foster unity and collective identity during British rule.

Mangesh Pokale, a resident of the chawl, told HT, “The first Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav was started in 1893 by Lokmanya Tilak. He decided to celebrate in Pune first, and two of his supporters, Naraharashastri Godse and Raobahadur Limaye, who were residents of the chawl, brought it here.”

Since then, the Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati in Girgaon has been a symbol of tradition and community spirit.

The idol—a modest, eco-friendly, two-foot Ganpati made out of shadu clay—is carried in a palanquin during its arrival and immersion on the 10th day of the festival, accompanied by over 142 families who have celebrated Ganeshotsav across generations.

As the city continues to evolve, the peaceful celebration at Keshavji Naik Chawl today stands as a reminder of Ganeshotsav’s original purpose—not just festivity, but unity, reflection, and cultural pride.

This year, the 137-year-old tradition faced a challenge when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) instructed the chawl to immerse their idol in an artificial pond, rather than at the traditional site at Girgaon Chowpatty.

The BMC was acting in accordance with a Bombay High Court directive aimed at protecting natural water bodies from pollution. “While well-intentioned, the policy faced criticism from mandals and devotees alike, particularly because it did not distinguish between Plaster of Paris idols and eco-friendly clay ones,” said a mandal owner.

Timely intervention by the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Samanvay Samiti (BSSS) helped preserve the tradition. The coordinating body for sarvajanik Ganesh mandals took up the issue with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and argued that idols made of shadu clay, which is biodegradable and environmentally safe, should be allowed to be immersed in natural waters. “The BSSS followed up with the MPCB in this regard, and finally, they gave permission,” said Naresh Dahibavkar, president of BSSS.

Following the MPCB’s approval, the Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati, along with idols from other iconic locations such as Shastri Hall and Navroji Vakil Street, were granted permission to immerse their idols at Girgaon Chowpatty and Banganga Lake, thus keeping tradition alive without compromising on environmental responsibility.