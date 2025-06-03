A tale of Homi Bhabha, MF Husain and a trove of art at a science institute

MUMBAI: In the foyer of ‘A’ Block at the campus of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) is an M F Husain that took top honours at an unusual competition. The area is not accessible to visitors in the government-funded, high-security campus, but the mural’s expanse and sharp lines are visible even from a distance, through the tall glass facade. Gallerist Mortimer Chattrejee delivered a lecture at TIFR on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ / Hindustan Times)

The mural came to adorn this 9ft x 45ft wall in 1962 because Homi Bhabha, who founded the institute in 1945, invited the finest Indian artists to compete for a chance to grace a wall at TIFR’s then-new Navy Nagar premises with their work. Unbeknownst to them, Bhabha had reached out to Pablo Picasso too, hoping the legendary Spanish artist would oblige.

“As a result of our conflict with the Chinese, it is quite impossible for us to pay anything in foreign exchange, leave aside the type of price that would be appropriate for Picasso,” he wrote to his friend, Irish scientist JD Bernal. “However, I did suggest we could pay him a first-class return air fare to India and a month’s stay at our expense, together with arrangements for visiting and seeing some of the country’s famous archaeological monuments,” went the letter.

The attempt to entice Picasso did not work out, but Husain’s massive mural, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, lent the campus a special touch, blending the pride of a modern Indian identity with his artistic genius.

This was one of the tales narrated by Mortimer Chatterjee, co-founder and director of the gallery Chatterjee and Lal, at a talk that inaugurated TIFR’s first Art & Archives Colloquium, organised in collaboration with Art Mumbai.

Chatterjee, who has been associated with TIFR’s acclaimed art collection for 15 years, spoke of how the collection was acquired between the ’50s and ’70s, and what it says about Indian art of that time.

While Husain’s mural was the first painting created for the new campus, Bhabha had been building the institute’s art collection for the better part of the previous decade. Bhabha, one of India’s premier nuclear physicists, had not traded art for science; he paid keen attention to the campus’s architecture and gardens too. He was, after all, an artist himself.

“While Bhabha was the steering force of the collection, he had a whole band of art insiders around him keeping a close eye on the exhibitions and new work being produced. Chief among them was Phiroza Wadia, called ‘Pipsy’, whom Bhabha painted a few times. Also among them was mathematics professor KS Chandrasekharan, art critic Rudolf von Leyden and Kekoo Gandhy of the Chemold Prescott gallery,” Chatterjee recounted.

“Gandhy would invite Bhabha over the day before his exhibitions opened, for him to have the first pick, while his staff held up frames for Bhabha to visualise. He would get lost in a trance, forgetting that there was someone holding them up,” said Chatterjee, to a rapt audience, on Monday evening. “Often the paintings would stay hung at TIFR for a while, before purchase, for Bhabha to evaluate them in the setting, just as he did with paintings for his home,” he added.

During the eight years it took to build the Navy Nagar campus, the 102 acquired paintings were displayed on the walls of the old Bombay Yacht Club. Then owned by Bhabha’s aunt, it served as TIFR’s home before the move to Navy Nagar.

Few of the paintings had anything to do with science, really. The collection was entirely contemporary. For this, Chatterjee compared Bhabha to “the spirit of Medici”, the Italian patron that fostered Renaissance art, including that of Leonardo da Vinci.

The then-budding group of artists known as the Progressive Artists’ Group, led by Husain, SH Raza and FN Souza, among others, inevitably took the spotlight in TIFR’s art collection, but a wide range of Indian artists is actually represented across it.

Bhabha’s love of art needed funds to support it. He secured permission, Chatterjee said, to spend 1% of TIFR’s budget on art. Bringing things full-circle, Husain helped broker deals between artists and TIFR too.

After Bhabha’s death in 1966, aged just 56, his successor at TIFR, MGK Menon, continued his mission, building the institute’s art collection up to its current strength of 250-plus masterpieces.