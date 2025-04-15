A year after firing outside Galaxy Apartments, Salman Khan gets fresh threats via WhatsApp

MUMBAI: Exactly a year after gunshots were fired outside actor Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, the actor has received fresh threats via WhatsApp. The message, sent on Sunday evening to the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline — a platform meant for addressing traffic-related grievances — included a warning to bomb Khan’s SUV. Following the incident, the Worli police on Monday registered an FIR against an unidentified person.. Bollywood actor and host Salman Khan is pictured during the premiere episode of Indian reality television show 'Bigg Boss' Season 18 in Mumbai on October 4, 2024. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

According to officials, the WhatsApp messages from the unknown sender included chilling remarks such as, “I will barge into his house” and “blow up Salman Khan’s car with a bomb.” The threats prompted immediate concern, especially as Khan, 59, has already been under increased security due to previous threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“The sender threatened to kill the actor by reaching his Bandra residence and also threatened to detonate a bomb in his SUV,” said an officer from Worli police station.

After consulting with senior officials, the traffic police lodged an official complaint with Worli police. An FIR was subsequently registered under Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The investigation is currently being conducted by both the Worli police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Security has since been intensified outside Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, following the latest threats.

The animosity from the Bishnoi gang dates back to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan, where the community, which holds the blackbuck sacred, believes Khan played a central role.

This incident follows a brazen attack on April 14, 2024 when two unidentified individuals on motorcycles fired five to six rounds outside Galaxy Apartments at around 4:55 AM. Khan and his parents were home at the time but were unharmed. Shortly after the shooting, Anmol Bishnoi — brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi — claimed responsibility via social media, warning: “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This is the first and last warning. After this, the firing will happen at your home.”