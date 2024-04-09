Abhishek Ghosalkar’s widow moves HC, seeks SIT probe into the murder

MUMBAI: Tejasvee Ghosalkar, the widow of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, approached the Bombay High Court, seeking the transfer of the investigation into her husband’s murder to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an officer of at least DCP rank or a specialised agency, preferably the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Mumbai, India – Mar 19, 2024: Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vinod Ghosalkar along with Tejasvee Ghosalkar, Abhishek Ghosalkar's wife, addressing the media, at Shivsena (UBT) office, Shivala, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Mar 19, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

A bench comprising Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Manjusha Deshpande directed Ghosalkar to serve copies of her plea to the state within a week so that instructions could be obtained regarding the plea.

Abhishek Ghosalkar, aged 41 and the son of former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot in Borivali, suburban Mumbai, on February 8 at 9:30pm during a Facebook live session. His alleged assailant, Mauris Noronha, aged 47, later died by suicide. The crime branch has formed two teams to investigate the matter.

Ghosalkar, a prominent figure and former corporator, sustained gunshot wounds in the abdomen and shoulder, captured in a video that quickly circulated online. Noronha took his own life after the attack.

According to Ghosalkar’s petition, she has made numerous representations to various authorities, including the Commissioner of Police of Mumbai, urging the formation of a special investigation team. However, no action has been taken. She also brought the matter to the attention of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, citing the grave violation of human rights in her husband’s ruthless, broad daylight murder with no result.

Ghosalkar also levelled allegations against Amrendra Kumar Mishra, Noronha’s bodyguard, and other suspects such as Mehul Parekh and Sanjay Acharya, demanding that conspiracy charges be added to the existing ones.

She points out the authorities’ negligence in determining the identity of the person who fired the shots at Ghosalkar, as well as how Mishra was hired outside a security agency and obtained arms without the necessary licence.

Claiming that the investigation is progressing at a sluggish pace, Ghosalkar argues that this dilutes the essence of time, which is pivotal in such cases, making it suitable for transfer to an independent investigation agency.

The petitioner further seeks directions for the independent agency to submit a fortnightly progress report once the investigation is transferred. She also requests interim reliefs to ensure a speedy, fair, and impartial investigation, including brain mapping, lie detector tests, and narco-analysis for the suspects.

One of the suspects, Mishra was denied bail by the sessions court. The court will now deliberate on the matter on April 22.