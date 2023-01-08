About 25 shops gutted in fire near Jumma Masjid

Mumbai: About 20-25 shops were gutted in a fire that spread on Abdul Rahman Street near Jumma Masjid late on Saturday. The fire that started around 8:15 pm took more than two hours of firefighting followed by cooling operations to be brought under control.

Initially BMC said that about seven shops have caught fire, an update from BMC’s disaster management team at around 10:30 pm shared that nearly 20-25 shops were gutted in the fire.

The fire started in a two-storeyed structure and it being a narrow lane, spread to the bamboo structures and green curtains of an under-renovation four-storeyed building on the opposite side.

Since the smoke was trapped inside the structure that caught fire, A bulldozer was brought in at around 10 pm to break the roof after fire fighters failed to break in manually. Heavy deployment of police was done by Mumbai Police in the lanes to control the crowd and traffic in the market.