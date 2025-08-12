NAVI MUMBAI: A fire broke out at the Shushruta Hospital in Nerul on Monday, prompting the emergency evacuation of 21 patients, including four in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The police said that no injuries or casualties were reported. AC compressor blast triggers fire at Nerul hospital, all 21 patients evacuated safely

According to the police, the incident occurred in the basement of the hospital located in Sector 6, Palm Beach Road. Senior police inspector of the Nerul Police Station, Bramhanand Naikwadi, said, “There was a blast in the air conditioner compressor located in the basement, following which there was a fire.” Smoke rose rapidly into the upper floors and began affecting the patient wards, the police added.

Five fire engines from Nerul, Vashi, and Kopar Khairane were dispatched immediately after the Nerul fire station received a distress call around noon. “Our teams rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire in the basement,” said divisional fire officer, Gajendra Suviskar. Once the fire was doused, they then began search and rescue operations to rescue the patients, he added.

As per Suviskar, 12 patients, including four from the ICU, were rescued directly by the fire personnel, and the remaining 9 were also safely evacuated. Hospital official Ashwini Kulkarni said, “Twenty patients were shifted to our Panvel branch, while one was transferred to Fortis-Hiranandani Hospital in Vashi.”

Kulkardi added that approximately 45 staff members–including six doctors, nurses, and housekeeping personnel–were also safely evacuated. “There was no major fire but the smoke reached the wards. There were no casualties or injuries as everyone was evacuated in time,” she said.

According to fire officer Purushottam Jadhav from Vashi, the fire was brought under control within minutes. “The stationary materials kept in the basement caught fire and the smoke spread to the upper floors, causing suffocation,” he said.

Civic officials have confirmed that all patients are stable and that further inspections of the hospital’s infrastructure are underway to ensure safety compliance.