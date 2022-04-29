AC local single-journey fares to be reduced by half
MUMBAI: In a major relief to suburban railway passengers opting for Air-Conditioned (AC) local trains in Mumbai, fares have been reduced by 50 per cent on single journeys. During the inauguration of the renovated Byculla station on Friday, the minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve announced the reduction.
The reduced fare will be introduced soon after a notification is issued by the railway board- the apex body of Indian railways. However, there will be no reduction on monthly passes.
For example, after the revised fare, the cost to travel between Churchgate to Virar will go down to ₹105 from the current ₹210 and Churchgate to Bandra will reduce from ₹90 to ₹45.
The single-journey fares of first-class local trains are also likely to go down as after the reduction in AC local fares, the prices have become cheaper than that of first-class.
Talking to the media, Danve said that the demand was for a reduction of 20 to 30 per cent, but they reduced it by half because of the increasing demand for the trains.
“After consultation with the public and discussions with senior railway officials, we have decided to reduce the fare by 50 per cent. All single-journey fares of the AC locals will reduce,” he said.
He further added that there was no demand to reduce the monthly pass fare. “The demand for reduction was only on single journeys and not on monthly passes. The reduced fares are announced after discussions with passengers and railway authorities,” he stated.
However, while passenger associations welcomed the move, they have also demanded a reduction in the cost of monthly passes. “It is a huge relief for passengers as there has been a long demand for fare reduction. The frequency of the local trains should also increase along with the reduction in fares of monthly passes for AC locals,” said Subhash Gupta, president of Rail Yatri Parishad.
When asked about increasing the frequency of AC locals on the suburban railway network, Danve stated that the frequency can be increased but the operation cost of the trains is high. “It can be increased but we have to first study the increase in passengers,” said Danve.
Passenger associations have stated that as the frequency of trains increases, passengers will also increase. “Increasing the frequency is vital. As the frequency increases, more passengers will commute by the AC local train,” said Subhash Gupta.
Meanwhile, transport experts have stated that they are expecting a 35 per cent increase in passengers, but also stated that they will have to wait and see the impact.
“Passengers will definitely increase but it is a wait-and-watch situation. Someone spending ₹10 on a route will have to pay ₹45 on an AC local. Not sure how many will do that. Anyway, passengers might increase owing to the summer months,” said transport expert AV Shenoy.
Builder Sanjay Chhabria remanded to CBI custody up to May 6
Mumbai: A special court in the city on Friday remanded builder Sanjay Chhabria of the Radius Group to the Central Bureau of Investigation custody till May 6. The CBI has arrested him on Thursday in connection with the multi-crore Yes Bank scam. The agency also pointed out that Chhabria had several bank accounts, out of which 182 are still active.
VHP, Bajrang Dal activists recite Hanuman Chalisa in support of temple at Agra’s Raja Ki Mandi railway station
Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists recited the Hanuman Chalisa at the office of the divisional railway manager for the Agra division of North Central Railway here on Friday. They were opposing any move to shift the Chamunda Devi temple from the platform of the Raja Ki Mandi railway station in Agra city. The 10-day notice period for shifting the temple from the railway station platform in Agra is set to expire on Saturday.
Covid preparedness: State charts 11 action points
Mumbai Increasing Covid tests, sending samples for genome sequencing when a cluster of three to seven cases is found, getting people to wear masks in closed spaces such as cinema halls, offices and auditoriums, promoting vaccination- are among the 11 action points drafted by the state government for all districts. “The third wave is definitely over, but we cannot be caught off guard if a new surge happens,” he said.
Man arrested for killing self-proclaimed Godman in Kalwa
The Kalwa police arrested a man for allegedly murdering one of his family friends who tried to convince him to practice a black magic ritual. The incident occurred on Wednesday. Kalwa police received a call about a man being beaten up in Jai Bhim Nagar, Vadar Galli, Kalwa. The police immediately reached the spot where they found a man, Thavru Chavhan, 60, lying unconscious in a pool of blood.
Farmers block roads over power pangs in south Malwa
Protesting against inadequate power supply in rural areas, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) blocked highways at various places in Bathinda and adjoining districts of south Malwa, leaving commuters stranded for about two hours under the scorching sun. A number of union activists gathered at Bhai Ghaniya Chowk, a key intersection of the national highway connecting Bathinda with Chandigarh, Ferozepur and Amritsar. Similar road blockades were seen at Rampura Phul, Mansa, Ferozepur and other places.
