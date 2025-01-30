MUMBAI: Nearly 460 researchers and 140 industrialists convened at Nehru Centre over the past two days to deliberate on the future trajectory of chemical research in India. The conference, themed ‘Net Zero Goal & Sustainability: Role of Chemical Sciences in Green Energy, Circular Economy, and Prosperity of India’, marked a significant milestone in the centennial journey of the Indian Chemical Society (ICS). Academia and industry converge at Indian Chemical Society’s centenary conference

This was the first time that ICS, a premier scientific institution, collaborated with industry leaders in its annual conference, signalling a new era of synergy between academia and industry. The event brought together some of the most eminent minds in chemical science, including Prof Manmohan Sharma, Prof Raghunath Mashelkar, and Prof Lakshmi Kantam. Emphasising the historical importance of ICS, its chairman Prof G D Yadav, said that it was established on May 9, 1924 as a national forum for chemists and allied professionals. The visionaries behind its formation included stalwarts like Dr J N Mukerjee, Dr S S Bhatnagar, Dr J C Ghosh, and Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray.

The foundation of ICS was deeply rooted in the nationalistic movement of pre-independence India. As early as 1919, while conducting research in London, chemists Mukherjee, Ghosh, and Bhatnagar envisioned the creation of an Indian counterpart to the prestigious Chemical Society of London. “On their return, this aspiration materialised into what is today one of the most respected chemical societies in the country,” said Yadav.

Yadav underscored the critical role of industry in shaping the chemical sector, tracing its origins back to Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray. “Ray not only founded Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals in 1901, but also mentored young scientists, inspiring them to establish ICS. His contributions laid the foundation for India’s chemical industry as we know it today,” he said.

A key highlight of the conference was the felicitation of around 69 researchers and several industrialists for their contributions to the field. West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose honoured Manmohan Sharma and Raghunath Mashelkar with awards of Rs1 lakh each, recognising their pioneering work in chemical sciences and technology.

In his keynote address, Mashelkar explored the intersection of artificial intelligence and serendipity in driving scientific breakthroughs. He also emphasised the importance of fostering a collaboration between industry and researchers to propel chemical science innovation.

Professor Arun Sawant, former pro-vice-chancellor of Mumbai University, lauded ICS for taking a significant step toward strengthening industry-academia partnerships. “This event reflects the ICS’s commitment to P C Ray’s vision,” he noted. “Industry participation not only enriches research discussions but also provides crucial sponsorships, enabling young scientists to contribute to high-level conferences.”

During the valedictory function, senior scientist Anil Kakodkar talked about the importance of nuclear energy and thorium as part of the circular economy. The conference concluded with Yadav’s proposal to the government to declare August 2, which is the birthday of Acharya P C Ray, as National Chemistry Day.

In 1967, ICS acquired a 660-square-meter plot in Kankurgachi, Kolkata, with plans to establish the Sir P C Ray Memorial Building. Though the foundation stone was laid in 1970 by Prof J N Mukherjee, financial constraints stalled the construction. The society continues to seek funding from government agencies and private donors to bring this vision to fruition. “I am trying to connect industries through CSR to complete this dream building,” said Yadav. “It will benefit chemistry researchers in many ways.”