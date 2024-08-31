ACB arrests Jhunjhunwala college administrative officer for taking 50,000 bribe

MUMBAI: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested an administrative officer working with the Hindi Vidya Prachar Samiti, which runs the Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College in Ghatkopar West, for allegedly demanding and accepting ₹50,000 for a student’s admission in FY JC commerce. HT Image

The arrested officer has been identified as Ravindra Singh, 56. According to the police, the complainant’s daughter had completed SSC in March 2024, and he was seeking admission for her in colleges. He had written the names of six colleges on a list, and one of them was Jhunjhunwala College.

“When he went to Jhunjhunwala college to ask for admission he met Singh. Singh asked for ₹1.5 lakhs as a bribe, which they later negotiated to ₹50,000,” said an ACB official.

However, the complainant was not willing to pay the bribe amount as he learnt it was a government-aided college and decided to approach the ACB. “He then approached the ACB officials on Wednesday. On Friday a trap was arranged after verifying the demand under the guidance of Mumbai ACB Chief, Sandeep Diwan. As the complainant had only ₹10,000, dummy notes of ₹40,000 were kept in plastic. The complainant was asked to reach Hindi Vidya Prachar Samiti College in Ghatkopar where the accused Singh accepted the money which was kept in a polythene bag, and he was nabbed,” said the police officer.

“We have booked him under section 7 offence relating to public servant being bribed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” said an ACB official.