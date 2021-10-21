According to TMC, only 30% in 18-44 years category given with first vaccination dose in Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has fully vaccinated only 30% of its population in the 18-44 years age group while 76% have taken at least the first dose.

Within this age group, there are around 14% who are yet to take the first dose and 70% who have to be fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has vaccinated 100% of its population with the first dose.

TMC has undertaken various drives like organising mass vaccination in areas with poor response, encouraging colleges to conduct vaccination drives, having women-only centres and also has four mobile vaccination facilities. Despite these efforts, there continues to be around 14% of its population in the 18-44 years age group who have not taken even a single shot of the anti-Covid vaccination.

“Although preference is given to local residents in the vaccination centres within Thane city, there are many who have taken their jab elsewhere within Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Similarly, there could be many who have come from other areas to Thane to get inoculated. This makes it difficult to be accurate about getting 100% of the population vaccinated. However, a poor turnout at government vaccination centres that provide free doses also highlights the fact that there is only a handful of people yet to get jabbed,” said Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC.

Till mid-August, only 34.57% had received the first dose of vaccine and 3.73% were fully vaccinated in the 18-44 years age group. Overall, 46.36% were vaccinated with at least the first dose in Thane city till mid-August. However, now we have 86.72% with at least the first dose of vaccine.

“Almost 40% of the overall population have got vaccinated in September and October. This, when there has been continuous supply of vaccine doses and every day we managed to vaccinate between 8,000 and 10,000 beneficiaries,” added Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner.

As this is the most moving population, it is essential to vaccinate them at the earliest as this will help reduce the spread and impact of the virus, said the civic officials. With the number of cases stagnant, the third wave does not seem to be anywhere soon, TMC plans to take advantage of the situation and inoculate more and more people with at least the first dose of vaccination.

“If more people get at least the first jab before the onset of the third wave, the impact of the wave would be less. Moreover, we have started the serosurvey in the city through which we work towards handling the third wave in a better manner. Meanwhile, we are trying to complete the entire vaccination schedule by March 2022. The only hurdle is the 84 days waiting period to get the second jab of Covishield. This is causing the delay in getting more people fully vaccinated,” said a senior civic official from TMC.