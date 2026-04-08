Accused flees from sessions court

Mumbai: A 42-year-old man arrested in January 2025 on attempt to murder and the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) charges fled from the sessions court on Tuesday while awaiting a hearing. (Shutterstock)

Constable Prashant Kamble was taking the accused, 42-year-old Harrison Joseph, to the sessions court lock up as the hearing was yet to commence when he pushed the policeman and fled, an officer from Colaba police station, requesting anonymity.

The incident occurred around 5pm on the third floor of the sessions court, and a case was subsequently registered against Joseph under section 262 (resisting arrest or escaping from lawful custody) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer added.

According to the police, Joseph along with two accomplices had fired an airgun in March 2024 at Raju Shaikh, a bag seller in Crawford Market, after the latter refused to accede to his demand for ransom payment. While Shaikh suffered shoulder injuries, Joseph was booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insults with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Joseph, who hails from Kerala, was arrested nine months later, in January 2025. Police suspect that after he fled from the court premises, he left for his native place. Accordingly, teams have been dispatched for Kerala to locate him, the officer said.