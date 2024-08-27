Badlapur assault: Accused in judicial custody, SIT to conduct identification parade

A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Kalyan on Monday remanded the 24-year-old cleaning staffer accused of sexually assaulting the two girls to 14 days’ judicial custody. The SIT appointed by the state government presented the accused in court and outlined its course of action, including plans to conduct an identification parade and efforts to identify additional victims if any. After the incident of sexual assault came to light, angry citizens of Badlapur staged a protest at the local railway station on August 20. (Pramod Tambe/ HT Photo)

Also Read: Badlapur assault lays bare the clout of Maharashtra’s education barons

Public prosecutor Ashwini Bhamrepatil informed the special judge V A Peravala that the team had collected all crucial technical evidence, seized the mobile phone of the accused and recorded the statements of the girls and their families. The victims’ lawyer, Priyesh Jadhav, said the police had added two more sections—Sections 6 and 21 of the POCSO Act, 2012—to the case. Jadhav said the investigation team had given an assurance that the charge sheet would be filed in the next few days.

Also Read: State offers financial aid to families hit by Badlapur school sexual assault

Meanwhile, chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday took review of the investigation at his Thane residence. Thane police commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre and other police officials attended the meeting.

Also Read: Opposition parties stage protests across Maharashtra following Badlapur assault

Asim Sarode, lawyer representing the victims said, “Since August 5, the accused has committed continuous offences, which were not documented in the child’s statement. The case involves aggravated sexual assault. Additionally, the resident medical officer of Central Hospital was absent during the medical examination, warranting a show-cause notice to be issued to them too.”