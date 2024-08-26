State offers financial aid to families affected by Badlapur school sexual assault

Mumbai:In response to the incident at a Badlapur school, the Maharashtra government announced on Monday financial assistance for the affected families. The state will provide ₹10 lakh to the family of one girl through the women and child development department, and ₹3 lakh to the family of another four-year-old student. Furthermore, the education department has committed to funding both girls' education up to graduation level. School education minister Deepak Kesarkar with AS Kundan, principal secretary, school education. HT Photo

School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar revealed these decisions during a media interaction. "To prevent such incidents from recurring, we have determined the responsibility of the concerned officials and taken action against those found guilty. Kamini Gaikar and Nirmala Ghure have been directed to be included as co-accused," Kesarkar stated.

These announcements followed a review of suggestions from a two-member committee appointed by the government. Kesarkar added that some officials had been suspended after the investigation found them culpable. Principal Archana Athawale was among those suspended, with Kesarkar noting that she had withheld information during the investigation.

"Appropriate action will be taken after the inquiry is complete," he said. "We are implementing various measures for school safety and child protection. These include installing CCTV cameras and keeping records for 15 days. The process of imparting self-defence training in schools is 50% complete, and we will soon issue a comprehensive government order."

Kesarkar also announced plans to propose the installation of panic buttons in every school to the home department. Additionally, the school department will establish a help centre at the education commissionerate in Pune, with contact numbers to be distributed to schools across the state.