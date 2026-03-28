MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the viral video allegedly featuring NCP minister Narhari Zirwal with a transgender person is a serious matter, warning that action would be taken if its authenticity is established. Action imminent if Zirwal video is found genuine: CM Fadnavis

Fadnavis said Zirwal had informed him that the video was misleading and had been created by stitching together multiple clips. He added that a thorough verification would be carried out based on the minister’s complaint.

Zirwal, who holds the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) portfolio, has come under scrutiny after the alleged objectionable video began circulating widely on social media, prompting demands for his resignation on moral grounds and questions over his conduct as a minister.

“The circumstances in which a video has surfaced is serious and hence it is necessary to be verified. If it is found to be true then action (against Zirwal) is imminent,” the chief minister said, responding to calls for action.

He said Zirwal had telephoned him to claim that the video was fabricated by stitching three to four clips, making an investigation necessary to verify its authenticity and intent. “I advised him (Narhari Zirwal) to file a complaint immediately, following which the video will be verified. We will investigate the facts based on the emerging situation, after which NCP president Sunetra Pawar and I will jointly take an appropriate decision,” Fadnavis told reporters.

The video, which allegedly shows a transgender individual asleep on a bed, has gone viral on social media. It is said to have been filmed at a government residence and purportedly shows the minister along with a transgender person and another individual. The person in the video has been identified as Pawan Yadav, described as the state’s first transgender lawyer.

The authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding its recording and circulation, however, have not been independently verified.

On allegations of corruption following the arrest of a clerk from Zirwal’s office while accepting a bribe, Fadnavis clarified that investigations had not found any direct involvement of the minister.

According to NCP insiders, the party leadership is not in a hurry to act against Zirwal and prefers to wait for the probe to conclude. “Though a section of leaders believe that Zirwal should be removed to protect the party’s image, the leadership feels it cannot sack ministers based on allegations alone. It would be prudent to await the probe findings before taking a decision,” said a senior NCP leader, requesting anonymity.