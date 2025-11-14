MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has been without a chairperson and members since May, leaving 1,431 cases related to child welfare unresolved. Growing concern among activists, parents and complainants prompted education activist Nitin Dalvi to file a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay high court, seeking immediate appointments to the commission. The case is scheduled for hearing on December 3. Activist files PIL against state for not filling child rights body vacancies for 6 months

Dalvi said the inaction of not constituting a committee reflected the government’s lack of seriousness in protecting children’s rights. “This is not the first time the government has allowed the commission to remain vacant,” he said. “Between 2020 and 2022, it was without leadership for nearly two years. Despite court orders back then to ensure timely appointments, we are once again facing the same situation.”

The activist pointed out that there were more than 1,400 pending cases related to child sexual abuse, school injustice and child labour. “Children have no platform to seek justice right now. Parents are forced to go to court or education officers for relief,” he said.

A parent from Badlapur corroborated this. “We had filed a complaint with the commission because our child’s school refused to issue the marksheet and leaving certificate despite our assurance that we would clear the pending fees,” he said. “But now there is no one to hear us. The education rules clearly say that schools cannot hold certificates for non-payment of fees, yet we have nowhere to go.”

In another case from North Mumbai, a parent who filed a complaint under the POCSO Act said he was still waiting for the commission to take action against a teacher accused of harassment. “The case has been pending for months. Without the commission, our complaint is just stuck,” he said.

Dalvi, through an RTI, found that the backlog of cases had reached an alarming level. “Despite repeated reminders, the government has failed to appoint a new chairperson and members,” he said. “It has put such a serious issue on the backburner. Every department is blaming the others while children are suffering.”

Former MSCPCR chairperson Susieben Shah said that the process of appointments took time but efforts were underway. “I understand the frustration of parents and activists but such appointments go through several levels of approval,” she said. “I am confident that the new commission will be formed soon. The MSCPCR plays a vital role in safeguarding children’s welfare, and its continuity is essential.”

Dalvi, however, insisted that he would continue his legal battle if the government did not act immediately. “We cannot wait endlessly for bureaucratic delays when children’s futures are at stake,” he said.