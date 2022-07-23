Activists demand removal of nets surrounding wetlands in Kharghar

Activists in Kharghar are looking forward to some concrete action from the City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) towards the removal of nets laid down by local fishermen at the Kharghar Sector 16 wetlands to prevent birds’ entry into the area used for prawn farming.

Minutes of the order passed by the Wetland Complaint Redressal Committee recently, in response to a complaint made by one of its own panel members, D Stalin, is the basis for the activists having some hope in the preservation of the wetlands.

The vast wetland is observed by environmental activists to have become a hub for commercial fishing. Local fishermen are also found to be violating the Wildlife Protection Act by preventing the entry of birds into the wetlands by raising bird nets on wetlands and thereby denying them access to food.

“We have received the minutes of the committee meeting wherein CIDCO has been asked to remove the nets placed on the wetlands. Additionally, CIDCO has also been asked to look into the issue of local fishermen tampering with the water flow into the area,” said Naresh Chandra Singh, an activist.

Until a few years ago, the area as per the wetland inventory, consisted of mangroves. “Gradually, it was converted into a pond area and used for traditional fishing. But, over the years, even this activity has transformed and now the area is thriving into commercial fishing and breeding of prawns. For the business, there are machineries placed that include heavy generators and the most surprising factor is the fishermen have procured even electricity supply when the land belongs to CIDCO. The fishermen have covered the lake with nets so that the birds don’t feed on the prawns. This is illegal and a gross violation,” said Singh.

The wetland is further stated to have been the most sought after spot for the Greater Flamingoes but the commercial usage of the area has put an end to the visit of the birds. A CIDCO senior official handling mangrove matters stated of getting the nets removed at the earliest.

“The fishermen were issued oral warnings to not indulge in illegal practices. In fact, some time back, their machinery was also removed. The fishermen, however, stated that they will conduct fishing in the traditional way but now that there is an order about the removal of the net. We will conduct an inspection and get the nets removed as well,” said the official.