Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Actor loses 1.31 cr in a fake investment scam that promised doubled returns

ByMegha Sood
Jan 07, 2025 04:00 AM IST

Mumbai police booked seven for scamming actor Deepu Sharma of ₹1.31 crore in a fake investment scheme, totaling ₹2.64 crore from other victims.

MUMBAI: The police on Sunday booked seven people for allegedly scamming Bollywood actor Deepu Sharma and several others to invest in a fake company and promised doubled profits. Sharma, who was duped of 1.31 crore, claimed the accused duped multiple other investors too to the tune of 2.64 crore.

Actor loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.31 cr in a fake investment scam that promised doubled returns. (Representative Image)
Actor loses 1.31 cr in a fake investment scam that promised doubled returns. (Representative Image)

Police said the 51-year-old actor met the accused through a relative in 2017. One of them, Priti Sonawadekar, a Mira Road resident, introduced herself and her accomplices as executives of KBC Agro Pvt Ltd. They persuaded her to invest a small amount in the company’s share, assuring she will receive twice the investment amount within 10 months. Sharma invested a small amount and saw that it doubled in 10 months. Convinced that the company was trustworthy, she invested 1.31 crore in 2018. She was even handed a few documents that were allegedly share certificates of the company.

Also read: Nagpur businessman duped of 7.63 crore after 35 percent returns promise

“The documents that they gave me were fake receipts of the investment and later I got to know that the company was also fake,” said Sharma. She realised this after she failed to receive her promised profit after 10 months. When Sharma demanded to know what happened to the money, the accused dodged her questions by giving excuses that the company was running into losses.

Sharma enquired with the other investors of the company and found out they did not receive the promised money too. After this, Sharma asked the accused to return her initial invested amount, after which the accused began ignoring her calls altogether.

“The accused told me they had an office at Mira Road, but that they closed it down,” the actor said. Upon visiting the location, she saw there was no such establishment in the area, and that the accused were also not reachable. She then filed a written complaint to the Cyber police in Malad, who transferred it to Malad police station.

“Based on Sharma’s complaint, we conducted an initial investigation and found out that the accused were absconding. We lodged an FIR on Sunday,” said a police officer from Malad police station. “We have launched a manhunt for the accused and have alerted the crime branch to trace them too.”

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On