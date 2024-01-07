Actress, stepfather booked for submitting document with forged sign

MUMBAI: The special branch of Mumbai Police has registered a case against actress Shokhsanam Khanna alias Sanam and her stepfather Tejas Khanna for allegedly forging her husband and director Faruk Kabir’s signature to obtain an exit permit for their daughter to Uzbekistan. Police said the actress wanted to take the child out of the country without her husband’s permission and knowledge owing to dispute among the couple. HT Image

The case was registered at the Azad Maidan police station, based on the complaint of special branch officers. Both the actress and her stepfather have been booked under sections 34 (common intention), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to police, Kabir married Sanam in Uzbekistan in 2022 and disputes between them arose after the delivery of their daughter in November 2023. Though the family was residing in India, Sanam was keen on getting Uzbek nationality for her daughter, while Kabir was opposed to it.

Sanam subsequently applied for an exit permit for her daughter with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, but without compulsory accompanying documents like the child’s birth certificate and the father’s undertaking, said police officials.

“She submitted these documents later when the police contacted her. But after some days, her father Kabir contacted the special branch asking what documents had been submitted. When he was told about the undertaking, he denied knowledge of any such document and said his signature on it was forged,” said a special branch officer.

Thereafter, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office wrote to the Azad Maidan police to lodge a case against Sanam and her stepfather for providing forged documents, said the officer.

On December 21, Kabir had lodged a complaint with the Versova police against Sanam, her mother Dilfuza and stepfather Tejas Khanna. The crime branch had, on January 1, lodged a case against Sanam and Dilfuza for allegedly fleeing with the baby after detaining them from Amritsar.