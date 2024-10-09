Additional director general of police (special operations) Amitabh Gupta has been transferred to the Indo Tibet Border Police (ITBP) as Inspector General of Police. Gupta is an IPS officer of the 1992 batch and is due for the rank of Director General of Police. He was deputy commissioner of police in Mumbai and also served as principal secretary (law and order) in the state government. He was then posted as police commissioner of Pune. ADGP Amitabh Gupta transferred to ITBP

When the Shiv Sena-BJP government took over in 2022, Gupta was posted as Additional DGP (law and order) and later made ADGP (prisons).

In July 2024, he was transferred as ADGP (special operations), considered a low-profile posting. Sources in the police force said Gupta has had differences with a senior IPS officer, which accounts for his transfer to the ITBP rather than to a more significant posting.

Although Gupta holds the rank of ADGP in the state, he was not empaneled as ADGP in the central government. He has been transferred to the ITBP as Inspector General of Police, a notch below his current posting.

State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik confirmed that Gupta has been transferred to the ITBP, but Gupta refused to comment on his transfer.