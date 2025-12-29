Mumbai: Even before construction begins on the Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, an affordable housing project in Kalyan has been affected, with the proposed alignment passing through land earmarked for homes by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada). Affordable homes in Kalyan affected by Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor

The 126-km corridor cuts across a plot at Shirdhon in Kalyan that has been reserved for affordable housing. The ₹63,618-crore project is being executed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is in the process of acquiring 1,347 hectares of land and has set a completion deadline of 2030.

Planned as a greenfield development, the multimodal corridor will include dedicated lanes for vehicular, rail and bus traffic, providing north-south connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

MSRDC officials have informed Mhada that a portion of its land bank at Shirdhon will need to be acquired for the project. As per the approved alignment, the corridor requires a contiguous stretch of land measuring about 500 metres in length and 100 metres in width.

According to a Mhada official, the land identified by MSRDC is currently vacant and can be handed over for the project. However, the multimodal corridor almost cuts Mhada’s land holding into two, with around five hectares required for the project.

The plot is meant for housing under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) categories. Construction has already commenced on a portion of the land, and the Konkan Board of Mhada has sold affordable homes through a lottery system. Residents are expected to benefit from the corridor once it becomes operational, as it will significantly improve connectivity within MMR.

With the project survey completed and the alignment finalised, Mhada has sought compensation of ₹50 crore from MSRDC. The project received a major boost earlier this year after the state government provided a guarantee to raise ₹22,250 crore in debt from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).

Conceived in 2010, the corridor aims to spur economic growth by creating new business hubs and easing congestion in cities and towns across MMR.

In May 2023, MSRDC floated bids for the first phase of the project, covering a 96.41-km stretch between Navghar in Thane, along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, and Balavali in Raigad district. The stretch spans Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts and is being executed in 11 packages. The first phase is being constructed at a cost of ₹26,298.98 crore, compared with a cumulative reserve price of ₹19,134.40 crore.