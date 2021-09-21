After 2 years, Nallasopara man arrested for stabbing parents with hammer, screwdriver

A 22-year-old stockbroker who was on the run for two years for allegedly hitting his parents with a hammer and then stabbing them with a screwdriver and knife over losing ₹38,000, at their Nallasopara home on January 29, 2019, has been arrested on Monday night from Kolkata.

According to the police, after the attack, the accused Janmesh Pawar changed into fresh clothes, leaving behind the bloodstained ones, the weapons and left the building on his motorcycle.

Pawar’s father, Narendra, 53, is a stockbroker, while his mother Namrata, 50, worked as an infant masseuse in Nallasopara, Vasai and other areas.

Namrata died succumbed to her injuries during treatment, while Narendra survived, and is the complainant in the case.

On 29 January 2019 night, the three were having dinner when father and son got into an argument. Narendra said that his son’s wrong advice led to a client losing ₹38,000 in the stock market. Pawar asked Narendra to help him compensate the client, said senior inspector Vilas Supe of Nallasopara police station.

According to the police, after the three had gone to sleep, Pawar went into the bedroom where his parents were sleeping, at around 3.30am, hit Narendra on the head with a hammer and then stabbed him with a screwdriver. For trying to save her husband, Namrata too was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Narendra managed to call his nephew who was living nearby, who rushed both of them to Riddhi Vinayak Hospital first and later KEM Hospital.

“As per the CCTV footage from the building, Pawar was seen leaving the building on his motorcycle, with a bag containing his laptop and other belongings,” said the officer.

“We had seized the bloodstained clothes, knife, hammer and screwdriver of Pawar and sent it for forensic analysis,” said Supe. We arrested Pawar under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) under the Indian Penal Code,” he added.