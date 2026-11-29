MUMBAI: The order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directing the Jet Airways liquidator to pay ₹480 crore in pending gratuity and provident fund (PF) dues, with interest, has brought immense relief to former employees of the airline, which was grounded in 2019.

While the airline went under, its founder Naresh Goyal was arrested later by the Enforcement Directorate. In November 2024, the Supreme Court ordered that the airline’s assets be liquidated.

After the airline went under, thousands of employees across the country had been waiting for their salaries and other outstanding dues to be paid, including gratuity and provident fund contributions. The liquidator has been directed to pay these dues within two weeks.

Hindustan Times spoke to six employees at the centre of the seven-year-legal battle. Rohinton Daruwala, a co-pilot with Jet Airways and now with Akasa Air, said, “I am very happy with the decision. But I don’t know how much of my money is locked. This is a big victory for us.’’

Nidhi Chaphekar, who worked as cabin crew, said, “This is a win for every person who fought this battle. I had claimed ₹28 lakh, but only ₹7 lakh was sanctioned. Kuch to aaya. We gave the airline 25 years of service. I was to apply for a loan for my daughter’s education. Now I will use this money for her pilot’s training.’’

Arun Bindra, who worked for the airline for 18 years and was cabin manager when it folded up, said, “My wife and I worked for Jet Airways for a long time. I remember how difficult things were; some employees even died by suicide. Since Jet Airways was headquartered in Mumbai, the Mumbai team fought hard, and all of us contributed towards the legal battle. I believe my wife and I will get around ₹8 lakh.”

Wasill Ahemad, an in-flight supervisor, who worked with Jet Airways for 14 years, said, “I will get around ₹4 lakh in dues from the airline. I run an air-hostess training academy and will use the dues to expand my business.’’

Balakrishnan Sivarama Chittoor, who worked as head of training and is based in Gurgaon, said, “I am due to get ₹9 lakh in dues. I will use the money for my family and for investments.”

Minal Naik, who headed a team that operated the airline’s Club Premiere class, said, “We never dreamt Jet Airways would fold up. We had troubles in 2008 but the airline bounced back. All of us had hardships when it shut down.’’ She added, “I am thankful to the team who worked on this settlement. I am supposed to get ₹35 lakh.”

Satish Gupta, who worked as a resolution professional for Jet Airways, said ₹416 crore will be paid towards gratuity dues and ₹64 crore as provident fund.