close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / After a brief hiatus, Neral-Matheran toy train hit the tracks on Nov 4

After a brief hiatus, Neral-Matheran toy train hit the tracks on Nov 4

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 03, 2023 08:20 AM IST

According to CR officials they have decided to open services on Neral-Matheran narrow gauge line from November 4. “We will be running four services on the Neral-Matheran route with the first train departing from Neral at 8.50am, while the last train from Matheran is at 4pm,” said a CR official

Mumbai: The Neral-Matheran toy train will resume services from November 4 on the entire 21 km route. The toy train was partially shut from mid-June only operating on the Aman Lodge-Matheran route.

The train will run with a total of 6 coaches, including 3 second class, one Vistadome coach, and 2 second class cum luggage vans. (Hindustan Times)
The train will run with a total of 6 coaches, including 3 second class, one Vistadome coach, and 2 second class cum luggage vans. (Hindustan Times)

The Central Railway (CR) authorities also carried out improvement works on this tourist-friendly rail line.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to CR officials they have decided to open services on Neral-Matheran narrow gauge line from November 4. “We will be running four services on the Neral-Matheran route with the first train departing from Neral at 8.50am, while the last train from Matheran is at 4pm,” said a CR official.

The CR will operate 12 services on the Aman Lodge-Matheran route while during weekends they will add four more services on this route.

The train will run with a total of 6 coaches, including 3 second class, one Vistadome coach, and 2 second class cum luggage vans.

Moreover, all the wooden sleepers have been replaced by cement sleepers which will improve their safety. “We have replaced the old wooden sleepers with cement ones for better durability. Side safety walls too have been constructed along the tracks wherever possible,” said another CR official.

During monsoon, the toy train was operational on Aman Lodge - Matheran route during which 1.13 lakh passengers travelled, transported 16,749 packages, and a revenue of 82.88 lakh was earned between June and August.

Matheran is the nearest and the most popular tourist destination for the citizens of Mumbai. CR authorities are also setting up a sleeping pod in Matheran for which they got a bid of 18.18 lakh per annum.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out