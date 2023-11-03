After a brief hiatus, Neral-Matheran toy train hit the tracks on Nov 4

Mumbai: The Neral-Matheran toy train will resume services from November 4 on the entire 21 km route. The toy train was partially shut from mid-June only operating on the Aman Lodge-Matheran route. The train will run with a total of 6 coaches, including 3 second class, one Vistadome coach, and 2 second class cum luggage vans. (Hindustan Times)

The Central Railway (CR) authorities also carried out improvement works on this tourist-friendly rail line.

According to CR officials they have decided to open services on Neral-Matheran narrow gauge line from November 4. “We will be running four services on the Neral-Matheran route with the first train departing from Neral at 8.50am, while the last train from Matheran is at 4pm,” said a CR official.

The CR will operate 12 services on the Aman Lodge-Matheran route while during weekends they will add four more services on this route.

Moreover, all the wooden sleepers have been replaced by cement sleepers which will improve their safety. “We have replaced the old wooden sleepers with cement ones for better durability. Side safety walls too have been constructed along the tracks wherever possible,” said another CR official.

During monsoon, the toy train was operational on Aman Lodge - Matheran route during which 1.13 lakh passengers travelled, transported 16,749 packages, and a revenue of ₹82.88 lakh was earned between June and August.

Matheran is the nearest and the most popular tourist destination for the citizens of Mumbai. CR authorities are also setting up a sleeping pod in Matheran for which they got a bid of ₹18.18 lakh per annum.

