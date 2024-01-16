After Bhira dam water, NMMC seeks Patalganga river water for future needs

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken proactive steps to secure adequate water supply for the future. Owning the Morbe dam, NMMC has approached the State government to seek water supply from the Patalganga River, recognising the need to cater to the increasing demand spurred by population growth and development projects. HT Image

NMMC, unique for purchasing its dam post-independence, has been self-sufficient in water supply, avoiding shortages faced like its neighboring cities of Mumbai, Thane and panvel. With a current supply of 415.40 million liters per day (MLD) from Morbe dam, NMMC expects a demand of 950 MLD by 2055. To address this, a special committee, led by municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, explores alternative water sources.

The committee has discussed in detail measures like utilising groundwater, sourcing water from nearby areas, increasing Morbe dam height, diverting water from Patalganga, and exploring dams like Bhira and Kondhane. The plan involves embanking Patalganga to divert rainwater to Morbe dam, ensuring adequate water stock without continuous use.

NMMC has expressed interest in Tata Power House dam (Bhira dam) in Kolad. The dam, located over 100 km from Navi Mumbai was constructed by Tata Power Company in 1927. The water from it is used for irrigational purposes and power generation. 800 MLD of water from it flows into Amba and Kundlika rivers

According to city engineer Sanjay Desai, “Earlier, a joint proposal by CIDCO, NMMC, and Panvel Municipal Corporation has been submitted to the state government for water that is released at Bhira dam by the hydro-electric plant at Kundlik river.”Municipal commissioner Narvekar emphasised planning for future population growth, aiming for self-sufficiency in the water supply. The city is exploring various sources, including groundwater, Morbe dam expansion, and other dams for additional supply. The merger of 14 Thane district villages into NMMC adds to the water supply needs. Narvekar highlighted the importance of maintaining self-sufficiency to attract talent and business in the region.