After civic body’s inaction, AAP build crematorium wall in Kalyan

After giving 10 days to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to build the wall of a crematorium at Vitthalwadi in Kalyan (E), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members have themselves started the construction as the civic body failed to do so.

With the KDMC elections likely to be held this year, AAP bought the construction materials, spending their own money and started building the wall.

“This wall was demolished a year ago for building a public toilet to which we had opposed and the work was stopped. However, the contractor appointed by the civic body did not rebuild the wall. This is the only crematorium in Kalyan East and it does not have a proper wall,” said Dhananjay Jogdand, president, AAP, Kalyan.

“Ten days ago, we had written to the civic officials to build the wall or we will build it from our pockets. There was no response from the civic body and today we are doing it by ourselves,” he added.

Baban Baraf, deputy engineer, sewage department, KDMC, said, “When the public toilet was opposed, we asked the contractor to stop the work. We had given orders to rebuild the wall, which was demolished. They were supposed to carry out the work in 2-3 days. Meanwhile the AAP members started the work.”