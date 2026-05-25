MUMBAI: Trouble for Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad is likely to deepen after a court permitted the police to question him in connection with a case involving a threatening and abusive phone call to publisher Prashant Ambi over the title of the book ‘Shivaji Khara Kon Hota?’, written by late Communist Party of India leader Govind Pansare. After court nod, police to probe Sena MLA Gaikwad’s threat calls to publisher

Reacting to the court’s decision, Gaikwad said he would respect the order and cooperate with the police inquiry. However, he also maintained that he would demand a ban on the book during the upcoming monsoon session of the assembly.

The controversy erupted in the last week of April after an audio clip of a phone conversation between Gaikwad and the Kolhapur-based Ambi went viral on social media. In the call, Gaikwad objected to the omission of honorifics such as ‘Chhatrapati’ and ‘Maharaj’ in the book’s title, saying that it was an insult to Maharashtra’s revered icon. Following a backlash from across the state, the MLA apologised for his language but stuck to his position on the honorifics.

After the call, Ambi filed an application in the Kolhapur sessions court, to which the court has now granted permission to the police to investigate and question Gaikwad. While speaking to the media, Ambi said he had zero faith in the state government and the police, as they did not act against Gaikwad after the threat call, but he believed in the judiciary.

“I am getting abusive and threatening calls from Gaikwad’s supporters even today,” he said. “But we are not afraid. I hope the police will now seriously investigate the matter after the court order.” Ambi added that the whole of Maharashtra was aware that even after 11 years, the murderers of Govind Pansare had not been brought to justice because of a weak police investigation. After the controversy, Ambi had also attempted to protest outside Gaikwad’s residence in Buldhana, but the police detained him before the protest could take place.

After the court order, Gaikwad said, “I am ready to cooperate with the police and follow whatever directions the court gives. I have already expressed regret for the abusive language I used. But if anyone insults Shivaji Maharaj, I will remain firm on my stand. During the upcoming assembly session, I will request Devendra Fadnavis to ban the books ‘Dagalbaz’ and ‘Shivaji Kon Hota’?”

Noted historian Indrajit Sawant slammed Gaikwad for his arrogant behaviour. “Sanjay Gaikwad is an ignorant illiterate and a bogus MLA,” he said. “First of all, the words ‘Chhatrapati’ or ‘Maharaj’ are not mandatory to show respect. Celebrated historian Jadunath Sarkar’s book is titled ‘Shivaji and his times’. Maharashtra’s famous historian Gajanan Mehendale’s book is titled ‘Shivaji: His Life and Times’. It does not mean that they have no respect for Shivaji. Secondly, why did Gaikwad remain silent when former governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari and Bageshwar Baba also insulted Shivaji Maharaj? If he has the guts, he should talk to them. He should also change his party’s name from Shiv Sena to Shivaji Maharaj Sena.”