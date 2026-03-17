After decades in 160 sq ft chawls, over 800 Naigaon BDD residents receive keys to 2BHK homes

MUMBAI: After decades of living in cramped 160 sq ft chawl rooms, over 800 families of the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls at Naigaon, Dadar began receiving the keys to their new 2BHK homes on Monday, marking the first handover of redeveloped flats under the ambitious BDD redevelopment project. Mumbai, India – 16 Mar 2026: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, DCM Eknath Shinde along with DCM Sunetra Pawar hand over 864 rehabilitation flats to eligible residents of BDD chawl, at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, 16 Mar, 2026. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The symbolic key distribution ceremony took place ahead of Gudi Padwa on March 19, which signifies new beginnings in Maharashtra. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde described the move as an “advance Gudi Padwa gift” for residents who have waited years for improved housing conditions.

The new flats, each measuring 500 sq ft carpet area, are part of the first phase of the redevelopment of the Naigaon BDD chawls being undertaken by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) through its Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board. The redeveloped housing cluster has been named the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar BDD Complex.

On Monday, keys were distributed for 864 newly constructed flats across five towers. Of these, 423 units have been earmarked for serving and retired police personnel and their families.

Spread across 6.45 hectares, the Naigaon BDD complex currently houses 3,344 tenants in 42 ground-plus-three-storey chawls, many of whom have lived there for generations. Under the redevelopment plan, the chawls will be replaced by 20 rehabilitation towers of 23 storeys each, to be constructed in two phases.

The first phase of the project covers Plot B, where 1,401 residents are to be rehabilitated. While 864 flats are ready and being handed over now, the remaining 537 units are expected to be completed by April 2026.

The second phase will focus on Plot A, where 19 existing chawls stand. Construction of three out of the 12 proposed rehabilitation towers under this phase has already begun.

In March 2017, Mhada appointed Larsen & Toubro as the contractor for the redevelopment of the Naigaon BDD chawls.

Residents affected by the redevelopment have either been shifted to transit accommodation or opted for a rent arrangement, under which families receive ₹25,000 per month as advance rent for 11 months until their new homes are ready.

Addressing residents at the ceremony, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government aimed to complete the entire BDD redevelopment by 2029. He also urged beneficiaries not to sell their newly allotted flats.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said the redevelopment project had been initiated when Devenra Fadnavis was the chief minister before the Covid-19 pandemic but later faced delays.

“The government changed in the meantime, due to which some speed breakers came in. In 2022 we both performed an operation together, which is why the project gained momentum again later,” Shinde said, referring to the political split in the undivided Shiv Sena.

He added that after the present government assumed office on June 30, several decisions were taken to accelerate the project, including providing homes to police personnel under the scheme at a concessional rate.

Shinde also said residents would be able to move into their new homes by Gudi Padwa, adding that Mhada would bear the building maintenance costs for 12 years.

“All of us here are happy that you are moving from a 160 sq ft chawl to a 2BHK house. I wish you all a happy Gudi Padwa in advance, and I am especially happy that you will be able to erect this year’s Gudi in a new house,” he said.

Recalling the social history of the neighbourhood, Shinde said the BDD chawls had witnessed several defining moments in Mumbai’s past. “These chawls have seen the freedom struggle, the golden age of the mills and movements such as the labour movement and the Dalit Panther movement. Three to four generations of families have lived here and built deep social and cultural bonds,” he said.